Silver Alert issued for missing Pulaski County man

WINAMAC, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Pulaski County man.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 84-year-old James Kuhn of Winamac. He was last seen Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say he may need medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Deputies say he is 5’6″ and 150 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He is driving a yellow, 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with Indiana plate number SXQ614.

If you see him, please call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office or 911.