Silver Alert issued for missing Rushville man

Jerry Stark (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Jess Vermeulen
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rushville man.

Indiana State Police say Jerry Stark, 79, of Rushville, was last seen Wednesday around 11:15 a.m.

Stark is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 208 pounds. He has brown/bald hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, green shorts, and blue Skechers sneakers.

He was also driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a black camper shell and Indiana plate TK696MIE.

Stark may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Stark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rush County Sheriff’s Office at 765-932-2931 or 911.

