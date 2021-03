Silver Alert issued for missing teen from Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Fishers.

The Fishers Police Department is currently searching for 17-year-old Sara Longdon.

She was last seen on Mar. 17 around 10:30 p.m.

Police say she is 4’11” and 101 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you know where she is, please call 911 or the Fishers Police Department at 317-595-3300.