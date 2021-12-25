Local

Silver Alert canceled for missing Union City man

A Silver Alert was issued for Allen Jefferis on Dec. 25, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

LATEST: This Silver Alert has been canceled.

UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old man from Union City.

Allen Jefferis was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Friday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Jefferis is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall weighing 117 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about Jefferis is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at 765-584-1721 or call 911.