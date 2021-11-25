Local

Silver Alert issued for missing Westfield woman

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Westfield woman, according to the Indiana State Police.

Hailey Fishburn, 20, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 3:30 p.m.

Police describe Fishburn as a white female, who is 5’2″ tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Fishburn was last spotted wearing a long blue denim dress and a black shirt.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300.