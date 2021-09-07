Local

Silver Alert issued for missing White County man

by: Kyle Bloyd
REMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing White County man.

The White County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 81-year-old Glen Luse of Remington. He was last seen on Sept. 2 at 6:15 p.m.

Indiana State Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Investigators say he is 5’7″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a John Deere Gator.

If you have any knowledge on where Luse is, call the White County Sheriff’s Office at 574-538-2251 or 911.

