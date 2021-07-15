Local

Silver Alert issued for New Castle man missing for 6 days

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a New Castle man missing since Friday and believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Police describe David Heaston, 33, as 5-feet-10 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt and khaki shorts.

He was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Anyone with information on Heaston is asked to call the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890 or dial 911.