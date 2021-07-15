Local

Silver Alert issued for New Castle man missing for 6 days

David Heaston. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Julie Dow
Posted: / Updated:

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for a New Castle man missing since Friday and believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Police describe David Heaston, 33, as 5-feet-10 and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt and khaki shorts.

He was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Anyone with information on Heaston is asked to call the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890 or dial 911.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘They’re gonna come and kill you’: Son reunites with NY mob boss father after testifying against him

INside Story /

Monticello man dies when car crashes into ambulance near Delphi

Local /

Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair returns for 35th year

Multicultural News /

‘Connect them with Christ’: Church seeks to reduce crime in Indianapolis

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image