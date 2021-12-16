Local

Silver Alert issued for Shelbyville man

by: Kyle Bloyd
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Shelbyville.

Luther Noel, 89, hasn’t been seen since 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Noel is 5’2″ and 112 pounds with gray hair and gray eyes. He was last wearing a blue flannel shirt with maroon suspenders and blue pants.

If you have information on him, please call the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-2511 or dial 911.

