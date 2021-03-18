Silver Alert issued for South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued out of South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department is currently searching for 84-year-old Robert Spann.

Spann was last seen on Mar. 18 at 3:45 a.m.

Police say he may need medical assistance and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Spann is 5’5″ and 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a blue 2004 Chevrolet S-10/Colorado with Indiana license plate AOW396.

If you see him, please call 911 or the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.