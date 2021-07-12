Local

Silver Alert issued for woman, 74, missing from Fairmount

Shirley Haynes. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Julie Dow
FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for a missing Fairmount woman believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Police describe Shirley Haynes, 74, as 5-feet-3 and 184 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday. She was wearing a gray flannel shirt with flowers and gray sweatpants and driving a silver 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license No. D667NG.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Anyone with information about Haynes is asked to contact the Fairmount Police Department at 765-668-8168 or dial 911.

