Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 49-year-old woman reported as missing from Bloomington since Monday may be in extreme danger and need medical aid, says an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon.

Christina Lynn Strunk was last seen about 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Strunk was described as 5 feet 4 inches and 85 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black floral dress, and driving a red 2016 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate BLZ500.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 812-349-2781 or 911.