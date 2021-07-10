Local

Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Hendricks County

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 74-year-old woman missing from Hendricks County.

Tomiko Wickersham is believed to be in extreme danger and may required medical aid, says the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department.

She is described as 5-feet-3 and 103 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday wearing black pants and driving a red 2007 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 885BAP.

Anyone with information on Wickersham was asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.