Silver Alert issued for woman missing from northern Indiana city

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a woman missing from a northern Indiana city, according to a statewide Silver Alert.

Gale York, 63, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Elkhart, about 160 miles north of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says. She’s described at 5-feet-6 and 153 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink cardigan and shorts, says the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on York should call the sheriff’s office at 574-533-4151 or 911.