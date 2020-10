Silver Alert issued from Montpelier for missing 17-year-old girl

Layla James is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)

MONTPELIER, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Layla James is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She is 5-feet-2 and 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray joggers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montpelier Police Department at 765-348-0930 or 911.

Montpelier is in Blackford County, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.