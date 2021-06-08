Local

Silver Alert issued missing 24-year-old Mitchell man

Photo of Shaen Lawrence. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Adam Staten
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Mitchell man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said 24-year-old Shaen Lawrence was last seen on Thursday, June 3 around 9:30 a.m.

Lawrence is described as a white male who is 5’10” and weighs 350 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Lawrence was wearing a McDonald’s employee uniform, police said.

He is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Mitchell Police Department at 812-277-2002.

