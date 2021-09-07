Local

Silver medalist and Paralympic athlete returns to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana native and Team USA silver medalist Noah Malone received a homecoming like no other after returning from the Tokyo Paralympics.

Family and friends showed their support at the Indianapolis International Airport on Monday night.

They cheered “U-S-A” as Malone walked through pre-security area of the airport.

Malone is a sprinter for the USA Paralympic National Team and won a silver medal in the 100 and 400 meter dash.

Malone is also a student at Indiana State University.

He was diagnosed with Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) at age 13.

LHON is a rare, incurable genetic disease that leads to central vision loss.

Malone one of the only legally blind Division I track athletes in the nation.

Team USA tweeted some numbers that shows how athletes did overall during the Paralympics games in 2020.

There were 242 USA athletes on the paralympic team, 41 states are home to the athletes and 129 team USA medalists.

Team USA mentioned the age of the youngest medalist is 17 years old and the oldest is 58 years old.

The team also added there were 14 dual sport athletes who competed in multiple sports.

Malone also has a book coming out soon called, ‘Loosing Vision, Not Dreams’ that can be pre-ordered here.