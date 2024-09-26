Simon unveils revitalization of Greenwood Park Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Simon, a real estate investment trust, unveiled a revitalization of Greenwood Park Mall on Thursday.

Enhancements include a full transformation of the dining pavilion, with over 400 seats across nine eateries, remodeled men’s, women’s and family restrooms, as well interior painting and the addition of LED lighting throughout the center.

According to a press release, the dynamic mix of enhancements creates a “brighter, more inviting atmosphere, both inside the dining pavilion and throughout the center.”

Specific dining pavilion transformations include brand new tile floors, fresh wall and column coverings, new seating (including banquet and bar-style seating), new trash receptacles, and more casual soft seating vignettes for conversation and relaxation throughout.

“We value our shoppers and continually re-invest in our center, ensuring the appeal of the property as a gathering spot for connecting with friends and family,” said Steven Kempe, area mall manager at Greenwood Park Mall. “This current round of updates not only enhances the aesthetics of the center, but also adds features designed to make the shopping experience even more enjoyable for our shoppers.”

Greenwood Park Mall also recently announced a variety of new dining, entertainment and retail offerings, including P.F. Chang’s, Verde Flavors of Mexico, Painting with a Twist, Lovesac, and more. With the latest enhancements to the dining pavilion and the additions of new restaurants and retail spaces, Greenwood Park Mall has become an even more attractive shopping destination. According to a press release, the south Indianapolis property now offers “an even more welcoming and inviting environment” and a “diverse array of dining options,” including on-the-go favorites like Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A and sit-down eateries such as The Cheesecake Factory and Applebee’s.