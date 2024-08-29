Simone Biles meets Caitlin Clark after star-studded, record-breaking Fever game

U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning track and field athlete Gabby Thomas (L) with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles (R) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 28, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indiana Fever via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday was another record night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun for the first time this season in front of a star-studded record crowd.

Simone Biles and Olympic track and field gold medalist Gabby Thomas were in the house for the game, as was Indiana’s own David Letterman.

The Fever posted on Facebook: “Women supporting women Simone Biles & Gabby Thomas were at Gainbridge Fieldhouse cheering on the squad tonight “

EVERYONE WATCHES WOMENS SPORTS 🫶🏾 so happy to be able to go support! my first of many WNBA games 🤞🏾 https://t.co/TSLJQRAkRJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 29, 2024

The renowned athletes watched as Clark set a new WNBA record in the first quarter. She’s officially made the most 3-pointers in a rookie season with 88.

The Fever went on to beat Connecticut 84-80 for their first win against the Sun since July 3, 2021. Indiana has won four of five games since returning from Olympic break.

After the game, Biles and Thomas went to the Fever locker room. They met with Clark and Fever Coach Christie Sides and took pictures with other players on the team.

The Fever also posted on social media that the team set a new league attendance record on Wednesday, with more than 500,000 fans have watched the Fever at their home and road games this season. More than 17,000 Fans were in attendance Wednesday night.

The team is back in action on Friday against the Sky in Chicago.