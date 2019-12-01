SIMPLICITY cold pressed juices to elevate cocktails at Rev Indy 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing season in Indianapolis is still months away, but that doesn’t mean Hoosiers aren’t already excited for Rev Indy 2020.

Beth Smith with SIMPLICITY Cold Pressed Juices, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the big event and her juice product line that will be among the drinks featured.

“It’s the best experience that you can have,” said Smith about the event. “You are rubbing shoulders with all of the drivers.”

Smith said SIMPLICITY will be providing cold pressed cocktails for the event.

“What we have this year, we just say we’re elevating your cocktail,” said Smith.

Rev Indy 2020 will be held on May 2, 2020 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tickets range in price from $300-$600.

