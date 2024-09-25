Sista Strut: A celebration of sisterhood and hope in the fight against breast cancer

(Provided Photo/Hillside Films)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3K walk that celebrates sisterhood and invites women of color to take a stand against breast cancer is returning soon to downtown Indianapolis.

Sista Strut will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. at Victory Field.

Organizers say Sista Strut serves a symbol and hope and empowerment. The event aims to raise both awareness and funds for breast cancer support in underserved communities.

“It’s a celebration of sisterhood. They strut, they walk, they dance,” Ms EKlass, radio personality at Real 98.3 radio, told News 8. “They are celebrating. Some are celebrating life, some of them are celebrating overcoming. Some of them are fighting the battle but fighting the good fight.”

On Oct. 12, everyone is encouraged to walk, dance, and strut their stuff in support of the strong women and men of color in our lives. Proceeds from T-shirt sales will directly benefit the Cancer Support Community, and participation in the walk is available for just $5.

“Anyone can come. Sometimes we hear about these walks and it’s like oh well I don’t know someone whose going through it and I myself haven’t gone through it, but that doesn’t matter,” explained Ms EKlass.

If you want to get involved in Sista Strut, pre-registration is required. Additionally, there are still opportunities for vendors and sponsors to get involved.

Click here for more information on Sista Strut 2024.