Sister Jean is in the house for Loyola Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There’s been a sister sighting for Loyola Chicago’s first-round game against Georgia Tech.
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Ramblers’ 101-year-old team chaplain, was rolled into the fieldhouse in her wheelchair bundled up in a yellow-and-red scarf and wearing a mask that read Loyola shortly before the opening tip Friday night.
Sister Jean became an icon during Loyola’s Final Four run in 2018, but she hadn’t attended a game in person since the pandemic began. She recently was vaccinated but has continued to keep her distance from the team, delivering the pregame prayer virtually all season and again prior to the Ramblers’ game against the Yellow Jackets.