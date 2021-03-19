Sister Jean is in the house for Loyola Chicago

FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola Chicago basketball team as the Ramblers walk off the court after a win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas. Loyola Chicago is back in the tournament. And Sister Jean will be there, too. The 101-year-old team chaplain's lobbying paid off Tuesday, March 16, when the school reversed course and announced she will go. That means she gets to watch her beloved Ramblers in person for the first time this season when No. 17 Loyola meets Georgia Tech in Indianapolis on Friday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There’s been a sister sighting for Loyola Chicago’s first-round game against Georgia Tech.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Ramblers’ 101-year-old team chaplain, was rolled into the fieldhouse in her wheelchair bundled up in a yellow-and-red scarf and wearing a mask that read Loyola shortly before the opening tip Friday night.

Sister Jean became an icon during Loyola’s Final Four run in 2018, but she hadn’t attended a game in person since the pandemic began. She recently was vaccinated but has continued to keep her distance from the team, delivering the pregame prayer virtually all season and again prior to the Ramblers’ game against the Yellow Jackets.