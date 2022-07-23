Local

Six hospitalized after multi-motorcycle crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six people were transported to area hospitals after a multi-motorcycle crash occurred west of downtown Indianapolis on Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, according to the Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police say that three separate crashes occurred, involving a total of four motorcycles participating in an organized motorcycle ride called the “Patriot Freedom Ride”.

The chain reaction crash began when a white passenger car cut in between some of the riders, causing on motorcyclist to react and collide with another motorcycle. Two other motorcyclists laid their motorcycles down, trying to avoid the crash, according to ISP.

The passenger car did not stop at the scene. There is no further description of the car.

Five of the six riders were released in stable condition. The condition of the most severely injured rider was unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.