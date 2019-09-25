Skateboarding 18-year-old dies after van hits him

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Cayuga 18-year old has died from injuries after a vehicle struck him as he was riding a skateboard Tuesday morning.

Christopher Wood was hit while skateboarding down the hill on Waynetown Road about 6:18 a.m. Tuesday near Wayne Avenue. According to Crawfordsville Police Department, Wood was struck by a van driven by Gregory Knowling of Crawfordsville.

Police reports say Knowling told police he did not see Wood and stopped after he heard the van hit something. Knowling told police he estimated his speed at the time of the crash was 45 mph.

Wood was taken to St. Franciscan Health Crawfordsville and later flown to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital. Wood died from his injuries Tuesday evening.

Crawfordsville Lt. Detective Bob Rivers said a reconstructive specialist is helping with the investigation. Police say the reports from the reconstruction specialist should be available in a few weeks.

Knowling was offered and submitted to a chemical test as required by Indiana law. The results from the chemical test will take a few months.

No charges have been filed pending the results of the investigation.