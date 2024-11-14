Skeletal remains found in Scott County

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains were found in Scott County on Tuesday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in Wednesday news release.

On Tuesday, Scott County Sheriff’s deputies and Indiana State Police detectives discovered skeletal remains at a wooded property. The property where the remains were found is in the vicinity where Amanda Martin, a missing woman, was reportedly last seen in September.

The remains were recovered. A forensic examination was scheduled to seek a possible cause of death and positive identification. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the results of the forensic examination won’t be known for 6-8 weeks.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was provided. Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 812-752-5550.

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin provided the following statement: