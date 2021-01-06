Local

Skeletal remains found on river in September ID’d as 51-year-old man

A body was found in the White River Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Skeletal remains found in September along the White River have been identified as a 51-year-old man.

The remains of Timothy Sparks were found around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 along the river in a secluded area of South West and West Raymond streets.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The remains could only be accessed by boat, police said in September.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Trending Headlines

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tips to improve your skin during the new year

Indy Style /

Biden: Rioting at US Capitol ‘borders on sedition,’ calls on Trump to demand end to siege

Politics /

Bartender shares “Heart-Healthy” cocktail recipes

Indy Style /

Former Irish men’s basketball assistant charged with voyeurism, assault

College Basketball /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.