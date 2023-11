Skiles Test Elementary on e-learning Tuesday

Skiles Test Elementary School in Indianapolis, Indiana, is on e-learning Tuesday due to a mechanical failure, the school district said in an email to parents. (Photo by Lawrence Township Schools)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students and staff at Skiles Test Elementary in Indianapolis will have an e-learning day on Tuesday due to a mechanical failure at the building.

Preschool is also canceled for the day.

Lawrence Township Schools did not say what caused the mechanical failure.