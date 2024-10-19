Skyline Club hoping for Taylor Swift economic boost

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Provided Photo/Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Skyline Club in downtown Indianapolis is about to be Taylor Swift central.

The club will host The Eras Tour Drag Brunch on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Then on Thursday, Oct. 31, the night before the concert, there will be The Eras Tour Halloween Bash to hype up Swifties for what is to come the next day.

The club will even host three Skyline Brunches: Eras Edition on November 1st-3rd the morning before each concert.

Jeff Markowicz, general manager at the Skyline Club, said drag brunches are standard for them, and they host about four a year. But the Taylor Swift-themed show on Oct. 26th will be extra.

The Skyline Club had to open additional rooms to increase capacity from 150 to 200 for the Eras Tour Drag Brunch on Oct 26. There are just a few tickets left.

Swift is expected to make a major economic impact on the Circle City. Last year, a Ball State economist estimated this tour stop could bring up to $100 million to the local economy.

Markowicz said all of downtown could use this boost.

The Skyline Club will be hyping up Swifties all week before the concert. The Eras Tour Halloween Bash will be the night before the show.

Each day before the concert, there will be a Skyline Brunch: Eras Edition to hype up fans with or without tickets.

Markowicz expects around 1,000 people will attend the events in total, with about 200 people at each event.

Those interested in the remaining tickets for the Eras Tour Drag Brunch can get them on Eventbrite. Tickets cost $65 and include “an all-inclusive over-the-top buffet, bottomless mimosas and an epic lineup of Ana’s special guests: Pat Yo Weave, Neon Van Ryan, Aura Auroa, Aria Amethyst, and MJ Banks.”

Tickets for the Eras Tour Halloween Bash cost $75 for adults and $37.50 for kids, and can be found here.

The party will have a bracelet-making station, buffet, and champagne toast. Participants are encouraged to dress to impress in Taylor Swift-related costumes and outfits.

The Skyline Brunch: Eras Edition will run each morning before the concert from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3. Tickets for brunch with bottomless mimosas cost $70, brunch-only is $50, and kids cost $25.

There will also be bracelet-making at the brunch. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.