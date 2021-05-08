Local

SkyZone Trampoline Park welcomes families back for airborne fun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the freestyle jump to the sky slam and the ultimate dodgeball, SkyZone Trampoline Park is inviting families out for some fun in the air.



All Indiana’s Randall Newsome did some bouncing around at the South Indianapolis Trampoline Park.

Watch his interview with SkyZone Vice President of Outreach Talia Brookshire, and check out his slam dunk challenge with one of the kids.

Other highlights for SkyZone visitors:

1. Basketball Court rentals Indy South has a full basketball court that can be used for practice, games, tournaments, parties, etc

2. Little Leapers(Formerly Toddler Time)For jumpers 5 years old and younger. Ticket includes one adult. Little Leapers is Friday and Saturday mornings.

3. Early Bird SpecialSaturday mornings jump until noon for only $10

Find more information online.