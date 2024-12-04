Empowering the next generation: The Slack’s mission to build legacy

"How to Raise Spoiled Kids" by Derrick and Taria Slack (Provided photo/Black Leaf Publishing)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Entrepreneurs Derrick and Taria Slack are on a mission to help parents set their children up for success, and empower the next generation to build lasting legacies and generational wealth.

The Slacks, known for their regular appearances on News 8, often share insights about their award-winning restaurant, Black Leaf Vegan. This popular spot, with two cafes and vegan food trucks, is the top vegan business in Indiana.

In addition to their entrepreneurial endeavors, the couple recently co-authored a book titled, “My Spoiled Kids: Raise Your Kids to Be Savers, Producers, Owners, Investors, Leaders, Entrepreneurs, and Disciplined.”

The book is designed to break the cycle of scarcity and help families thrive. It offers practical advice and actionable strategies to foster habits that promote financial independence and a debt-free lifestyle.

The Slacks encourage readers to “redefine what it means to spoil your children”—not through indulgence, but by empowering them with valuable life skills. Parents and educators can learn to teach kids about asset thinking, growth mindset, resilience, self-efficacy, and independence.

The book also includes an in-class component, offering educators a lesson plan that meets Indiana state academic standards. It provides a creative approach to teaching entrepreneurship, leadership, and critical thinking.

Teachers can book the Slacks to engage 3rd-8th graders with their unique SPOILED Mindset, filled with hands-on, engaging activities.

For high school students, the Slacks offer deep, insightful discussions and personalized experiences that dive into the principles of their book, helping young people develop lifelong skills for success.

Visit www.myspoiledkids.com to pre-order the book and book the Slacks for an appearance.