‘Slamology’ automotive, music fests welcomes guests for final day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Car and music fans have one more day to enjoy the annual “Slamology” automotive and music fest at the Lucas Oil Raceway.

Organizers says it’s a premier event for car and music lovers, but also family friendly. The two day festival will again feature custom cars, Big Rig Roundup and much more.

Key sponsors Kicker Premier Audio returned with a variety of car, boat, big rig speakers. While also opening up it’s trailer for people interested in the Boom room. A room packed with speakers.