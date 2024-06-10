Slamology celebrates second day of annual weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Slamology, the largest car audio contest in the world, wrapped up its second day of the annual weekend on Sunday.

For 21 years, on a weekend in early June, people from across the world have flocked to enjoy the contest. Several of those years were hosted at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, with all sorts of additional events.

“There’s a massive custom car show, along with so much more,” President of Truckshow.org Donnie Babb said. “There’s a live stage, limbo contest, a bikini contest, live bands.”

Sound is the main spectacle of the show, though.

Competitors from all over bring their cars to the park. Many of them are lined with rows of speakers that can be adjusted to create hair-raising volume.

“The cars are the people at this party, I mean the people are here, but it’s really about the cars and the lifestyle that involves with the cars,” Babb said.

The fun doesn’t stop at the audio contest.

There’s also a famous tattoo contest that allows attendees to compete for the best tattoo at the event.

Additionally, there’s a spot for families too.

One set of grandparents brought their 4-year-old grandson out for the fun.

“It is fun to let him know about cars,” grandmother Chona Ingnen said. “I love it. I love it so much. Seeing all of these different kinds of cars. I love it.”

Last year, Babb told fans 2024 would be the last year the event is hosted at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

As he plans ahead for next year and chooses from one of the many venues that are interested, he’s excited to continue making the event bigger and better.