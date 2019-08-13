Sleepover at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts are back on the practice field preparing the upcoming season.

But before the regular season gets underway, the Colts are offering fans a special opportunity in celebration of the Colts preseason home opener against the Cleveland Browns.

The team is once again inviting your family for a sleepover at the home of the Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hannah Glaser, the Colts group sales manager, stopped by Daybreak to discuss the chance to sleep where the Colts play.

To sleepover is this Saturday following the Colts and Browns game. You must register online prior to the game. Click here for more information.