How INDOT reacted to slick roads and snow in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow, slick roads, and slippery weather conditions led to multiple accidents in central Indiana Monday evening. Traffic slid to a standstill, ruining Hoosiers’ commute home.

INDOT released a statement about how the snow impacted their plans to keep the roads safe.

“Due to higher-than-forecast precipitation rates and accumulation amounts, INDOT was forced to react to roadway impacts during yesterday’s snow event. As snow lingered, crews pivoted to utilizing rock salt in impacted areas mid-to-late afternoon and throughout the overnight hours,” INDOT Public Relations Director, Kyleigh Cramer said.

Even though it wasn’t a heavy snow, it quickly made the roads slick.

“While accumulations were light, generally under a half inch, traffic allowed the light snow to melt from friction and then refreeze from sub-freezing temperatures,” Cramer said.

INDOT urges drivers to reduce speeds and drive cautiously during any Winter weather event.