Slippery Noodle once again welcomes all ages, with limits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Slippery Noodle Inn announced Friday that family dining has returned.

As News 8 had reported Saturday, the Indiana State Excise Police informed the company that prior ownership did not have the proper approvals to operate as an “all-ages dining establishment.” Going forward, the restaurant said it’d operate as a “21 and over business.”

On social media on Friday, the downtown restaurant and bar at 372 S. Meridian St. posted that family dining for all ages is resuming in designated areas.

The Facebook post said in part, “All minors must enter through our newly designated family dining entrance, on the north side of the building. Family dining areas will be clearly marked and open to minors during the following hours: Monday-Thursday until 9 p.m. and Fridays/Saturdays until 7:30 p.m. (when cover charge starts).”

Restaurant industry veterans Jason Amonett and Seth Lothridge took over The Slippery Noodle this month, the first change in ownership for the bar in 60 years.

The Slippery Noodle first opened as a roadhouse called the Tremont House in 1850. During the Civil War, it was a station on the Underground Railroad. Years later, a bordello opened and remained in operation until 1953, when a customer was killed.

News 8’s Michaela Springer and Ashley Fowler contributed to this report.

