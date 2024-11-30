Fountain Square celebrates Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shoppers were in full force at Fountain Square for Small Business Saturday.

The National Retail Federation said it expects nearly 64.5 million people to shop on Small Business Saturday.

That includes the people coming to businesses here in the Fountain Square neighborhood. Local owners are excited to get involved.

Many stores in Fountain Square opened at 9a.m., with many shoppers enjoying the chilly morning.

“It’s going to be a fun day! We get a lot of business and good energy, so hope everyone comes out,” Brooke Tuggle, co-owner of Tuggle’s, said.

Tuggle also said they have everything from stocking stuffers to presents and everything in between.

“Everything that we have on here is on sale. We even have flowers and all kind of art goodies,” Tuggle said.

Tuggle’s is also offering a chance for you to write a letter to Santa this year.

“We have Santa visiting in a couple of weeks, and he’ll be responding to all of our letters and dropping off his replies here.”

Santa will be making an appearance at Tuggle’s on Dec. 14.

According to the United States Census Bureau in 2023, the reported projected spending in the U.S. from those who shopped local on Small Business Saturday was around $17 billion.

Since 2010, the total reported U.S. spending during Small Business Saturday is estimated at $201 billion.