Small plane crashes near I-70 in Hancock County

by: Ashley Fowler
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A pilot was able to parachute to safety before a small plane went down Friday morning in Hancock County, according to county safety officials.

The plane crashed in a pond just north of I-70 along Mt. Comfort Road, not far from the Indianapolis Regional Airport, Greg Duda, Hancock County 911 Public Information Officer, tells News 8.

“No injuries. Pilot parachuted out,” Duda confirmed.

Emergency crews were still on the scene.

No additional information, including the possible cause of the crash or the status of the pilot, was immediately available.

News 8 has reached out to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

