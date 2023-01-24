Local

1 dies in small-plane crash on railroad tracks on south side of Indianapolis

A small plane has crashed on railroad tracks on the south side of Indianapolis near the University of Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a small plane crash Tuesday afternoon on railroad tracks on the south side of Indianapolis, authorities say.

Indianapolis police, fire crews and medics were called to the scene about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Weaver and East Edwards avenues. That’s southeast of the intersection of Shelby Street and East Hanna Avenue, just south of the University of Indianapolis.

Officer Genae Cook with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news conference at the crash site that the identity of the person who died was not immediately available as family members are informed of the death.

Cook said train traffic has been shut down while investigators come to the scene. One CSX train has already been stopped near the crash site.

The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, Cook said.

The FAA will determine where the plane took off and where it was going, as well as what caused the crash, she said.