Small plane with pilot crashes in rural Henry County

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Ind. (WISH) — A pilot was in a plane crash Tuesday afternoon, but Indiana State Police cannot confirm whether the person was injured.

Sgt. Scott Keegan with state police says a small plane crashed near a small airport around 2 p.m. Tuesday near U.S. 36. That’s in rural Henry County about a mile east of the town of Sulphur Springs, and about a 12-minute drive northwest of downtown New Castle, the county seat.

News 8’s Kevin Stinson is at the scene, which is off County Road 200 West about a half-mile south of U.S. 36.

Keegan did not have any other information to share as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office has been unable to confirm to News 8 that a plane crash happened Tuesday.

Sulphur Springs is about a 70-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

On Friday morning, a plane crash in neighboring Madison County killed four people.