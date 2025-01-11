Indiana Grown: sMall Town Produce helps ease food insecurity

Farm fresh produce is made by sMall Town Produce, a local business that aims to ease food insecurity in its community. (Provided photo/sMall Town Produce)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, the owner of sMall Town Produce, Thomas Loudermilk, joined Daybreak to share how he provides fresh, locally grown produce to Hoosiers at his stand near the Greenwood Park Mall.

Loudermilk is a third generation farmer. His father raised him to grow produce, livestock, and hay. He began his farm in response to wanting to help his community, trying to help food insecurities.

A portion of the produce made at sMall Town Produce is donated to organizations around Indy

At sMall Town Produce, you’ll find: zucchini, squash, bell peppers, Bok Choy, radish, and a variety of other fruits and vegetables. Starting in 2025, sMall Town Produce will offer farm fresh, free-range eggs and processed whole chicken.

Loudermilk’s plans are to expand the business to a permanent building to better serve the community.