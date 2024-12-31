Smart travel tips from Consumer Reports: Save big and plan your next trip like a pro!

FILE - Travelers walk through the concourse at Miami International Airport on May 23, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — With the New Year just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to plan your next trip like a pro. The best part is booking doesn’t have to be stressful or break the bank; with a few smart tips from Consumer Reports, you can save big and travel smarter.

Markdowns can be misleading because they can come from prices that nobody ever pays. You can track flight prices with tools like Google Flights or Kayak. You can adjust the dates or use nearby airports to save. For last-minute deals, try Cheap-O-Air.

Watch out for basic fares. They seem inexpensive but often exclude carry-ons, seat choices, or seating together, and the extras add up

fast. For a round-trip ticket, shop for two one-way flights, even if that means mixing airlines. Doing so can save money.

Try booking directly with the airline whenever possible. If there are any last-minute cancellations or changes, you can work directly with the airline instead of through a third-party site.

When selecting hotels, CR recommends starting with ratings and reviews. Be cautious of discounts that seem too good to be true. Ignore pressure tactics, such as 50 people booked this hotel in the last hour. Instead, once you find a hotel you like, check its website for deals. If you don’t see any, call the hotel directly.

Vacation rentals through home-sharing sites like Airbnb or VRBO can be great for larger families, offering more space and sometimes discounts for longer stays. However, you might not get the amenities and perks that a hotel offers.

Plan your cruise early—ideally 6 to 12 months ahead—go to CruiseCritic.com to compare options.

If you’re renting a car, even if you’re offered a discount, skip paying up front because prices can drop closer to your travel date, and you’ll have the flexibility to change the reservation if needed. Consider picking it up away from the airport, where rates are often lower—but double-check if it’s worth the extra travel cost.

Don’t forget to use membership discounts. If you’re a member of AAA, AARP, or the military—or even a healthcare worker—you could save 20 – 35%. That’s enough to help cover those pesky fees and taxes. Happy travels!