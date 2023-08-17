Smith Valley Road overpass now open along SR 37 in Johnson County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Johnson County drivers are waking up to a new traffic pattern as part of the I-69 Finish Line project. The new Smith Valley interchange is now partially open.

The traffic lights at Smith Valley Road along State Road 37 have been removed, and the overpass is now partially open. If you’re traveling southbound along SR 37, you can now use the Smith Valley exit and go east or west.

There is also a new roundabout, which allows drivers to travel on Smith Valley and Mullinix roads. Drivers can use Smith Valley Road to get onto the southbound lanes of SR 37, but drivers will not be able to use the northbound lanes.

You’ll have to go a little farther and use Fairview Road or County Line Road. The northbound entrance and exit ramps are still under construction, and INDOT hopes to open these up later this year.

The west intersection approaching SR 37 near Fairview Road will close, and the stop signs along Bluffdale Drive will be removed.

The traffic signals along SR 37 and Fairview Road will remain until the northbound Smith Valley entrance and exit ramps open.

Traffic traveling along northbound SR 37 wanting to exit Smith Valley Road can leave County Line Road and travel south along Bluffdale Drive using the roundabout to go west or east over the new overpass.

INDOT suggests travelers trying to go northbound on SR 37 utilize Bluffdale Drive north to County Line Road.

Other updates along the I-69 Finish Line Project, the Mann Road exit along I-465 is closed for a couple of months to make room for retaining walls and new lanes along I-465.

