Sneak peek into Midtown Holiday Home Tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are already decorating their homes for Christmas. That includes six beautiful, historical Midtown homes you can tour this weekend.

The Midtown Holiday Home Tour brings holiday decorating, classic cars, and tasty treats all together for a wonderful kickoff to the holiday season.

The Midtown Holiday Home Tour is Nov. 16 & 17 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be food and drink samples available each day between noon and 3 p.m.

You can get tickets in advance for $20 or on the day of for $25. Those day of tickets need to be purchased at the first stop of the tour which is 215 E. 38th Street.

All of the money this weekend goes to Midtown Indy Inc., a non-profit that helps advocate for and revitalize the Midtown area of Indianapolis.