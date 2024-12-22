SNKR CULTURE hosting event to buy, sell, and trade sneakers and clothes in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Calling all sneakerheads! SNKR CULTURE is hosting an event in Fishers today to buy, sell, and trade shoes – and even network with other sneakerheads.

SNKR CULTURE‘s event is Sunday, Dec. 22, at Fishers’ Best Choice Fieldhouse. It runs from 12 – 5 p.m.

Along with the event is a toy drive. You’ll be able to bring toys with you and drop them off with the SNKR culture team.

Thousands of rare sneakers and vintage clothing will be available at the event. For those not buying, SNKR Culture is hosting live music and giveaways.

Use the code “Merrychristmas” for the chance to grab one of 120 free tickets to the event.

Click here for here tickets.