Snow-covered roads to make for difficult Tuesday commute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Most in central Indiana are awakening to even more snow as the white stuff fell overnight.
The Tuesday morning drive will be a tough one as interstates, city and county roads are snow covered. All Indiana counties expect Marion County are under either a travel warning or watch. Marion County is under a travel advisory until 5 a.m.
- Interactive radar | Latest forecast in weather blog | Closings and Delays | Storm Track 8 weather app
- Watches and warnings | Hourly forecast | Wind gusts
- Send your snow photos to WISHWeatherpics@wishtv.com
- Check Indy Snow Force to see a live map of snowplows moving around Indianapolis
- Check the Indiana Travel Advisory map
Light snow will continue falling in the morning with the additional accumulation expected to be less than an inch.
Currently, a winter storm warning for most of Indiana remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Residents are urged to exercise caution while traveling
News 8 has crews out monitoring road conditions.