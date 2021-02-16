Snow-covered roads to make for difficult Tuesday commute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Most in central Indiana are awakening to even more snow as the white stuff fell overnight.

The Tuesday morning drive will be a tough one as interstates, city and county roads are snow covered. All Indiana counties expect Marion County are under either a travel warning or watch. Marion County is under a travel advisory until 5 a.m.

Light snow will continue falling in the morning with the additional accumulation expected to be less than an inch.

Currently, a winter storm warning for most of Indiana remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Residents are urged to exercise caution while traveling

News 8 has crews out monitoring road conditions.