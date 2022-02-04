Local

Snow creates perfect conditions for sledding

Sledders in Indianapolis on Feb. 3, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite the blowing snow and below-freezing temperatures Thursday, people took advantage of the opportunity to sled.

“I kind of rushed through all my homework to get to it,” Riley Kumler said.

Kumler and his younger brother Grady were sledding Thursday afternoon at Holliday Park on the city’s north side.

“It’s just fun when there’s these big piles of snow and sled on it. It’s kind of fun and then we have to empty out the sled of snow,” Grady said.

Dozens of other sledders took to the hill above the football field at Butler University.