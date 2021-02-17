Snowstorm forces rescheduling of COVID-19 vaccine appointments

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — As crews cleaned up snowy streets Tuesday, local health departments were working to reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled after Monday’s winter storm.

Some people in Hamilton County are still waiting to find out when they’ll get their shot. Christian Walker, the county’s emergency preparedness coordinator, said everyone impacted should be contacted by Wednesday at the latest to reschedule for Saturday.

Walker said more than 200 people are in the process of changing their appointment. He said that number only accounts for one site, the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.

Across Indiana, Walker said, the impact on scheduling vaccinations is larger, he estimated.

He said because of Monday’s Presidents Day and the possibility of a major snowstorm, the Indiana State Department of Health adjusted vaccine shipments. Hamilton County got doses on Friday instead of Monday and, since there was plenty of notice, nothing was wasted.

“We are good for the next two weeks I think is what we have on hand, so that should be OK and will hopefully give them some time to work through those glitches,” Walker said.

Walker said if you are not contacted to reschedule your appointment by Wednesday, call 211.

The Marion County Public Health Department was open Tuesday. A spokesperson told News 8 several people did reschedule appointments due to weather, but there was also a large number of clinic staff unable to make it in. The spokesperson said that everything evened out and made it possible to give everyone who showed up their shot.