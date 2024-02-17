Snowstorm wreaks havoc on Indianapolis: Over 130 crashes, 1 fatality

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heavy snow and icy roads in central Indiana led to over 130 crashes in Indianapolis, Indiana State Police confirmed Saturday.

Snow started falling down in central Indiana around 3 p.m., which made interstates in the area hazardous. In the past 18 hours, troopers responded to over 130 crashes and 27 motorist assist calls, most between 3-7 p.m., according to a news release.

Officals say of 130 crashes, 13 had injuries reported, and one crash resulted in a fatality.

Statewide, troopers responded to 363 crashes and 190 motorist assist calls, according to state police.

Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Indiana State Police responded to a report about a serious crash on I-65 northbound, near Keystone and Hanna avenus. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived first at the scene and found a person unresponsive.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld once family notifications have been made.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the person who died was the passenger in a vehicle that struck a guardrail and overturned, ejecting the passenger and causing fatal injuries. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Troopers say there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. The driver was given a blood draw to test for drugs or alcohol. Toxicology results were still pending as of Saturday morning.

Investigators believe speed and the road conditions contributed to the crash.

In a separate incident, two ISP cars were stuck while troopers were investigating a crash on I-70 eastbound, per a release, no trooper was injured. However, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

One of the drivers involved was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The ISP vehicles suffered substantial damage.

Both incidents remain under investigation.