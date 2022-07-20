Local

Social club for veterans starts in Hendricks County

The office of Mental Health America of Hendricks County is shown at 75 Queensway Drive, Avon, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Deana Carter)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A new veterans’ group will provide a social outlet, says the nonprofit Mental Health America of Hendricks County.

Open Door Social Club is meeting from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month in the office of Mental Health America of Hendricks County at 75 Queensway Drive. That’s off U.S. 36 east of State Road 267.

The first meeting was July 8. The club has no fees or dues. The leader of the mental health nonprofit described the group in a statement as “a place for veterans to meet with their peers, learn a new skill, or cook a meal while providing information on community resources.”

The social club also allows veterans “to sit and chat with fellow veterans, play games, take computer classes in the computer lab, and participate in art therapy and music expression (art supplies and instruments provided),” said a news release from Mental Health America of Hendricks County.

For more information, contact 317-272-0027 or info@mhahc.org.

