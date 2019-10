ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Madison County county have rejected a tax abatement for a proposed solar farm and put the $110 million project in jeopardy.

The Madison County Council voted 4-3 this week to deny the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center’s request for a traditional 10-year tax abatement.

The proposed solar farm would generate 120 megawatts of electricity.

Officials with developer Invenergy said that not obtaining the tax abatement could make the project financially impossible.