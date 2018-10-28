Soldier's remains laid to rest in Greenwood after 60 years

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) -- A master sergeant lost decades ago is finally at rest.

Charles McDaniel died in the Korean War.

His remains weren't found for more than 60 years until this summer.

Through an agreement with Kim Jong Un and President Trump, dozens of boxes of remains of U.S. soldiers were returned.

McDaniels was one of them.

His family, including his wife, sons and grandchildren laid him to rest Saturday in Greenwood.